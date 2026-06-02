DAT Hellas: The Company that is changing the Insurance Market

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

Main photo: Managing Directors, Savvas Sidiropoulos and Dimitrios Valavanis

DAT Hellas aims to further strengthen its role as a leading technological and data-driven partner in both the insurance and automotive markets in the coming years, Mr. Savvas Sidiropoulos and Mr. Dimitrios Valavanis, the company's Managing Directors, emphasized in an interview with Next Deal newspaper.

“Through solutions such as weDAT®, weDATFastTrackAI®, weDATFastTrackAI® Underwriting and CarValue, we support claim file management, automated valuation, fraud detection and transparent total loss management”, Mr. SIdiropoulos and Mr. Valavanis emphasize.





What are your key strategic plans for the next 3–5 years, and in which areas do you intend to invest more heavily?

Over the next 3–5 years, DAT Hellas aims to further strengthen its role as a technology-driven and data-oriented partner for the insurance and automotive markets. A key strategic priority is the continued digitalisation and automation of critical processes, including claims management, repair cost estimation, vehicle technical inspections and fleet management. Our objective is to provide insurance companies, loss adjusters, repair networks and fleet operators with a faster, more transparent and more efficient experience, reducing manual work, processing times and the risk of error.

We place particular investment emphasis on artificial intelligence, computer vision and automated repair cost estimation. Automatic image-based damage recognition, predictive analytics and potential fraud detection are now becoming critical areas for the market. At the same time, we are investing in specialised solutions for electric vehicles, as electromobility is creating new requirements in terms of repair costs, battery assessment, residual values and vehicle lifecycle management. Another important strategic pillar is the further development of APIs, cloud infrastructure and integrations with the systems of insurance companies, repairers and fleet operators, enabling DAT Hellas to function as a central technology and data hub for the wider mobility ecosystem , during the development of Vehicle Scanning solutions.

How would you describe your company’s profile and differentiation in the Greek market, and what makes you stand out from the competition?

DAT Hellas differentiates itself in the Greek market by combining international expertise, reliable data, advanced technology and a deep understanding of the local insurance and automotive landscape. As part of the German DAT Group, the company has access to a powerful ecosystem of technical information, data intelligence and digital solutions, which it adapts to the specific needs of insurance companies, loss adjusters, repair networks and automotive professionals in Greece.

Our competitive advantage does not lie solely in the tools we provide, but in the way these tools are integrated into the day-to-day operations of our partners. Through solutions such as weDAT®, weDAT FastTrack AI®, SilverDAT FastTrackAI® Underwriting and Car Value, we support claims file management, automated damage assessment, fraud detection and the transparent management of total losses. However, an equally important point of differentiation is our people — and this is where the real difference is made. The DAT Hellas team brings together high-level know-how, technical expertise and in-depth market knowledge, offering not just software, but comprehensive support, training and tangible added value for its partners .