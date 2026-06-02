Marina Nikolaou (CrediaBank): Bancassurance is a strategic necessity

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

Ms Marina Nikolaou, Chief Insurance Business Officer of Credia Bank, characterizes the combined provision of banking and insurance services as a strategic necessity for modern financial institutions, in an interview with the newspaper Next Deal. She emphasizes that Credia Bank offers its customers a unified security experience and points out that the Bank has entered a phase of redesign and full development.

How important is it for a banking group to offer insurance products alongside its banking services?

The integrated provision of banking and insurance services has become a strategic imperative for every modern financial institution. Customers benefit on multiple levels: convenience, transparency, efficiency, and, above all, access to cohesive solutions tailored to their needs. For example, a customer with a mortgage can simultaneously protect both their home and their loan repayments against unforeseen events. Similarly, a business owner who relies on the Bank for financing can also insure their premises or secure liability coverage. At CrediaBank, we do not simply offer products; we provide a seamless experience of protection and financial security. We support our customers at every stage of their lives. From purchasing their first home and covering a vehicle, to safeguarding their health and in come. In this way, we act as a trusted partner in managing their personal and family wellbeing. At the same time, customers benefit from expert guidance. Our people understand each customer’s financial profile and needs and can recommend insurance solutions that genuinely fit their circumstances, without unnecessary coverages or protection gaps.

What insurance products does CrediaBank currently offer?

Today, CrediaBank offers a comprehensive range of insurance solutions covering virtually every aspect of an individual’s and a business’ protection needs. In the areas of life and health insurance, we provide programs designed to ensure financial stability during difficult times, addressing needs such as hospitalization, income loss and long-term care. Through our partnerships with leading insurance providers, our customers gain access to extensive networks of hospitals and medical services that meet the highest quality standards. In property insurance, we offer flexible solutions that can be tailored to the needs of both individuals and businesses seeking to protect their assets and ensure business continuity. We also provide loan protection products, helping customers and their families avoid financial strain in the event of income loss, illness or other unforeseen circumstances. Our objective is to deliver comprehensive, reliable and accessible solutions, always placing people, rather than products, at the center.