Annie Tryfon (Designia Insurance Brokers): Pioneers in cyber risk insurance

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

Innovative cybersecurity solutions are provided to the Greek Market by Designia Insurance Brokers, a company with long-standing experience in managing complex insurance and business risks, and as Ms. Annie Tryfon, Vice Chairperson and CEO of the company, emphasizes in an interview with the Next Deal: “We are one of the pioneering companies in the Greek Market. If I had to summarize in one sentence, I would say that we operate as risk management advisors and not simply as insurance intermediaries”.

Which are your main strategic plans for the next 3-5 years and in which areas do you intend to invest the most?

In the coming years, we estimate that the role of insurance brokerage will continue to evolve toward specialized consulting and comprehensive risk management.

In this context, a key focus for us will be the further development of our Risk Management and Insurance Advisory services, with an emphasis on more complex and specialized solutions for businesses. At the same time, we will prioritize areas such as cyber risk, as well as specialized liability and business risk programs.

Digital transformation, along with the use of AI, is also a key pillar of our strategy, enabling greater flexibility, faster service delivery, and optimized decision-making in a way that enhances our services.

Closing, our priority has been, is, and will continue to be, the strengthening of our workforce and partnerships through ongoing training, skill development, and the expansion of our network with leading companies in Greece and abroad, combined with the further strengthening of our customer-centric philosophy.

How would you describe your company’s profile and differentiation into the Greek Market and what makes you stand out from the competition?

Designia Insurance Brokers is one of the most established insurance brokerage firms in Greece, operating since 1992 and with extensive experience in managing complex insurance and business risks. Our profile is characterized by a combination of deep expertise, strong partnerships with the Greek and international insurance markets, and a genuine understanding of the needs of both businesses and individuals.

We approach insurance as part of a business’s overall strategy for protection and growth, providing complete services. We specialize in developing innovative solutions, such as cyber risk insurance, a field in which we are among the leading companies in the Greek market. We have also done similar work in areas such as safety technology, specialized civil liability, credit, and guarantees—always with the goal of meeting the growing and increasingly complex needs of modern businesses.

At the same time, we leverage technology and continuously invest in modern systems and AI tools, with the aim of improving our customers’ experience and providing more efficient services. Particularly important to us is the network of partnerships we are developing both in Greece and abroad, as it enables us to offer our customers and partners access to specialized solutions and the best insurance terms, even for highly complex risks.

If I had to sum it up in one sentence, I would say that we act as risk management advisors, not merely as insurance brokers.