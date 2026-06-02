Giannis Bravos (Be.Brokers): Development with three robust Sales Networks

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

“Be.Brokers' goal for the coming years is to lead the retail brokerage market, that is the sales of insurance products through insurance intermediaries”, states the company's CEO Mr. Giannis Bravos, in an interview as part of Next Deal's special edition, in view of the 26th Insurance & Reinsurance Meeting. As he points out, the company has already three robust Sales Networks: the agency system (exclusive network), the agency network, as well as the exclusive partnership with the of Groupama Insurance’s exclusive network.

What are your key strategic plans for the next 3–5 years and in which areas do you plan to invest the most?

Our aim for the next 3-5 years is Be.Brokers to lead the retail brokerage market, i.e. the sales of insurance products through insurance intermediaries. Our company has already 3 Sales Networks: an agency system (exclusive network), an agency network and an exclusive partnership with Groupama exclusive network.

1. The agency system is an autonomous network, with separate administration and separate sales regulations, that provides subsidies for life and health bonuses, based on the operating standards of the insurance companies’ agency system. It already has 120 insurers and is growing, as more and more of the insurance companies’ agency networks realize the distinct advantage of working at the Be.Brokers agency: We have all the products of all insurance companies. For an insurer agent, this means that he will never lose any job due to lack of competitiveness. The Be.Brokers agency system has as a competitive advantage the representation of all insurance companies, which results in a profit of 20% to 30% for the insurer through more insurance.

2. The agency network has 800 associates, as well as a specialized sales regulation that yields high commissions, as bonuses are built into the commissions. It must be the simplest and most readable sales regulation of the market. In addition, the network has its own separate administration.

3. Groupama's exclusive network (agency system) consists of 240 insurers who collaborate exclusively with Be.Brokers for insurance that does not fall within the scope of Groupama's underwriting. Following the acquisition of Merimna Group, a subsidiary of Groupama, Be.Brokers is in the privileged position to grow through Groupama's exclusive network, as we have the expertise of agency system networks.

How would you describe your company's profile and differentiation into the Greek market, and what makes you stand out from the competition?

Our main differentiation is the cooperation with and the support provided to the cooperating insurers. It is no exaggeration to say that we are like a family. Even an insurance agent who cooperates with Be.Brokers for the first time, quickly realizes that the company's support goes beyond typical professional relationships.

As far as expertise is concerned, our main differentiation is the service and development of multiple insurer networks.