Dimitrios Tsesmetzoglou (Howden Hellas): We are creating new standards in insurance intermediation

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

“We continuously invest in innovation and in initiatives that create real value, building a culture of trust, growth, and meaningful col laboration,” emphasizes the CEO of Howden Hellas & Cyprus, Mr. Dimitris Tsesmetzoglou. “New technologies now constitute a central pillar in Howden Hellas’ decision-making process,” adds Mr. Tsesmetzoglou, noting that “the insurance market is transitioning from models based exclusively on the analysis of historical data to predictive models that leverage AI and advanced analytics to anticipate risks before they emerge.

1. How is Howden Hellas shaping its strategy in an environment of increasing risks and uncertainty?

Today, we operate in an environment where risks are no longer isolated, but rather multi-layered, interconnected, and constantly evolving. From cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to energy infrastructure and geopolitical developments, businesses are being called upon to manage multiple challenges simultaneously.

Within this context, Howden Hellas’ strategy is based on the transition from traditional insurance management to a more holistic and proactive approach to risk management. It is no longer enough to handle losses after they occur; our goal is to participate from the very early stages of designing a business activity, acting as “risk architects.”

At the same time, we consider collaboration between the private and public sectors to be critical, especially in terms of data sharing and utilization, because the resilience of economies cannot be built in a fragmented way.

2. What role do new technologies (AI, data analytics) play in the company’s decision-making?

New technologies have now become a central pillar in Howden Hellas’ decision-making process. The insurance market is shifting from models based exclusively on historical data analysis to predictive models that leverage AI and advanced analytics to anticipate risks before they materialize.

For us, data is the horizontal accelerator of this transition. The higher the quality and timeliness of the data, the more effectively we can design risk management solutions and optimize insurance costs for our clients.

Artificial intelligence, however, creates not only opportunities but also new types of risk. In the coming years, we will see organizations operating with hundreds or even thousands of AI agents, raising new questions around security, governance, and business continuity. This is why we believe the future will require even more sophisticated control and oversight mechanisms, where technology operates alongside human judgment.

3. How do you differentiate yourselves from the competition?

From the very first incorporation of the company that is today known as Howden Hellas, we have constantly been creating and setting new standards in insurance intermediation, with only one thing in mind: to add value to our clients and create a better life for our people.

We continuously invest in innovation and initiatives that make a difference, fostering a culture of trust, growth, and meaningful collaboration.

Sorry, but we are too busy to look at what the competition does.