Theresa Skarlatou (Allianz Trade): Mid-Term Credit Insurance as a Strategic Approach to Credit Risk Management

Article from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

In today’s business environment, uncertainty is no longer the exception but a defining feature of reality. Companies operate within a landscape shaped by geopolitical tensions, volatility in energy markets, and increasingly fragile supply chains. At the same time, access to financing is becoming more constrained, while customers demand greater flexibility and extended payment terms. The combination of these factors exerts significant pressure on liquidity, working capital, and overall credit risk exposure.

As competition intensifies, businesses are often required to offer longer credit periods in order to secure deals and strengthen commercial relationships. However, extending payment terms also means assuming greater financial risk over time - a risk that is becoming increasingly difficult to be assessed and managed by the companies. Payment delays, defaults, and sudden cases of customer financial distress are no longer isolated incidents but growing challenges that can directly impact the profitability and stability of any organization.

Businesses now require solutions that adapt to longer credit cycles, provide clear insight into future financial performance and support growth without compromising financial security.

In this context, Allianz Trade in Greece is introducing this year the Mid-Term Credit Insurance - a unique solution tailored to the needs of an environment characterized by prolonged uncertainty. It includes two specialized products - Cover One and Cover Lease - and provides coverage for contracts with payment terms of up to 60 months.

Mid-Term Credit Insurance strengthens both the protection and growth potential of companies by supporting mid-term agreements, investments and equipment sales. At the same time, it offers greater flexibility in financial planning, effectively transforming extended payment terms into a competitive advantage.

Allianz Trade in Greece, responsible for both Greece and Cyprus, stands alongside businesses as a trusted partner, offering solutions that combine expertise, security and financial strength -enhancing their resilience and supporting their growth trajectory in an increasingly demanding environment.