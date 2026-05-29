Konstantinos Semertzoglou (HDI Global SE, Hellas): Invests in specialized risk management

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

Our strategy focuses on the continuous strengthening of specialized underwriting and risk consulting, offering our clients the opportunity to integrate insurance into every business decision, emphasizes in an interview with Next Deal the Managing Director of HDI Hellas, Mr. Konstantinos Semertzoglou. He also points out that the company’s orientation remains towards areas of increased complexity and frequency of risks.

What are your key strategic plans for the next 3–5 years and in which areas do you plan to invest the most?

Our strategy for the next 3–5 years is based on a simple yet critical assumption. In order to achieve the development of our insurance industry in line with the strengthening of the Greek economy, not just more production, but also stronger insurance consciousness and better risk management are necessary. For us, this “protection gap” is the key area of ​​responsibility and growth. In practice, our strategy has four components. We will continue to invest in specialized underwriting and risk consulting, so that our clients can integrate insurance into every business decision. We will maintain our orientation in areas where risks are becoming more complex and frequent, such as natural disasters, climate change, property, civil liability, technical projects, transport and cyber risks, while investing, at the same time, in new services and products. We will make greater use of technology and artificial intelligence, not as a substitute for human judgment, but as a tool for better analysis, prevention, faster service and more effective claims management. However, where our value is truly assessed, is in the daily collaboration; in the technical quality of solutions, in the speed and transparency of claims management, in the proximity to the customer, as well as in the ability to transform international experience into practical value for Greek business.

How would you describe the profile and differentiation of your company in the Greek Market and what makes you stand out from the competition?

The profile of HDI Global SE, Hellas into the Greek Market is crystal clear: We are specialized insurers of industrial, commercial and corporate risks, with international strength and deep local knowledge. The branch of Greece has been operating in Athens since 1995 and it is a regional center for the wider area of the South-East Balkans and the Mediterranean. This dual dimension, local presence and international footprint, is crucial for businesses that grow, invest, export or operate in more than one market. Our differentiation is reflected in three axes. The first is the specialization. We focus on complex business risks, offering personalized solutions rather than standardized insurance coverage. The second is the international scale. HDI Global has a network in more than 175 countries, supports over 5.200 international programs and produces more than 30.000 local policies under these programs. Finally, the financial reliability. As part of the Talanx Group, we are associated with an international insurance group that in 2025 recorded insurance income of 49 billion Euros and EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Tax) of 5,3 billion Euros, while HDI Global had insurance income of 10,3 billion Euros and EBIT of 732 million Euros. The credit rating of AA- / stable from S&P and A+ / stable from AM Best reinforces this image of reliability, especially in large and long-term corporate programs.