Stathis Froussos (GP Insurance): Entering a new era of growth having general insurance as a pillar

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

The strategic transformation of GP INSURANCE into a comprehensive pillar of general insurance, with an emphasis on businesses and professionals within the next five years, is announced by the company's CEO Mr. Stathis Froussos, in an interview with the Next Deal newspaper. “The prudent management of insured risks, so that we are present at the moment when our insured is in real need, is our basic commitment”, emphasizes the CEO of GP INSURANCE.

What are your key strategic plans for the next 3–5 years, and in which areas do you intend to invest the most?

In a dynamically changing market, GP Insurance, guided by its deep expertise built over nearly five decades in commercial vehicle insurance, particularly bus insurance, is developing its strategic plan for the next five years with the aiming to evolve into a comprehensive General Insurance provider, with a strong focus on businesses and professionals.

As we approach the milestone of 50 years of operation, our investments will focus on diversifying the risks we underwrite through the design and development of products covering other vehicle insurance segments, as well as the careful expansion of our insurance portfolio into other General Insurance lines beyond motor insurance. This growth plan will be supported both by reinsurance — which for us is not merely a risk transfer mechanism but a strategic foundation for our expansion — and by process optimization through the adoption of modern digital solutions for our customers and partners. For us, digitalization is not an end, but rather the means to strengthen our customer-centric approach.

How would you describe your company’s profile and differentiation in the Greek market, and what makes you stand out from the competition?

In the Greek market, GP INSURANCE stands out as a specialized organization with a proven ability to successfully manage highly complex risks. For many years, we have established ourselves as a leading insurance company in the particularly demanding heavy vehicle and bus insurance sector, remaining a pillar of stability for both our policyholders and partners.

We invest in flexibility and full transparency in our underwriting terms. We do not compete solely on price; instead, we prioritize the quality of the coverage we provide, backed by strong reinsurance agreements. Our insurance programs include substantial benefits even in their most basic form.

At the same time, we maintain one of the highest solvency ratios in the market, which is clear evidence of our prudent risk underwriting and strong capital resilience.

Our Commitment:

The prudent management of insurance risks, so that we are always present when our policyholders truly need us most.