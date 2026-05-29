Nikos Makropoulos (Europe Insurance): Invests, grows and expands

Article from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

Our strategic goals for the coming years are based on the significant achievements of 2025, with the aim of continuing the very good performance of the previous year, while they reflect the current trends and challenges of the Greek insurance market, which is entering a period of maturity and transformation. EUROPE Insurance, within this under formation environment, invests, grows and expands, both domestically and internationally.

EUROPE Insurance is one of the most historic and established insurance companies in Greece and has entered a new, dynamic phase as a member of EUROPE HOLDINGS, a company with a capitalization exceeding 300 million US Dollars, belonging to the powerful INTRACOM Group, while is has one of the highest solvency ratios in the Greek insurance market (288,6%).

The company's constant goal is continuous and healthy growth, with the Property Sector as the main pillar of this path, through which we aim to enter the top five of Greek insurance companies within the next two years.

Our key strategic priorities include:

Development of new innovative products: Against the backdrop of the increase in natural disasters (NatCat risks), we are focusing on designing flexible insurance solutions that cover property risks in a more effective way and provide incentives to policyholders in order to protect their assets. We will also create new innovative products that will cover the constantly evolving needs of consumers, as well as the new risks created as a result of rapid technological developments.

Investing in Technology and Digital Transformation: We are accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), in order to improve our processes, such as underwriting, manage claims in a more effective way and enhance connectivity with partners and customers for their optimal service.

Strengthening Liquidity and Profitability: Guided by quality underwriting and the correct allocation of the investment portfolio, we aim to maintain and increase strong capital positions that will ensure the future profitability and high solvency of our company.

Our constant strategic priority is to strengthen our already renowned executives with new, experienced ones, who all together will constitute the driving force for the further strengthening our competitiveness, as well as for the expansion of our Partner Network, by developing innovative products in the sectors of General Liability Insurance, Transportation, Technical Works and Guarantees.

2025 was a milestone year for the production activity of EUROPE Insurance, as the company recorded an impressive upward course in 2025, with the total premium production expected to approach 40 million US Dollars and registered growth in almost all sectors in which the company operates. The company's primary goal is the quality production, guided by strong profitability (return on equity), which it has consistently achieved since its establishment.

The evolution of EUROPE confirms the company's ability to stand out and adapt to the new landscape of private insurance, laying a solid foundation for the coming years. With its strong financial performance, EUROPE Insurance, a member of the EUROPE Holdings Group, is expected to play a leading role in the Greek insurance market, leveraging synergies with the Group's companies and creating significant prospects for its strong growth in the immediate future, in order to be present in all upcoming developments.