Vanda Giannara (DGTAL): Creates autonomous digital partners

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

DGTAL's strategic priorities, with an emphasis on the automation of insurance operations, are highlighted by the company's Co-founder & Group CEO, Vanda Giannaras, in her interview with Next Deal.

What are your key strategic plans for the next 3–5 years, and where do you plan to invest most?

The next three to five years are about one thing for DGTAL: making agentic workflow automation the new standard for how insurance back-offices operate. We are not building another AI tool that sits on a desk waiting to be used. We are building autonomous digital coworkers that actually run the work — end to end — from the first notification of loss all the way through to settlement recommendation.

Our strategic focus is clear. First, we are deepening our presence in insurance operations both underwriting and claims — motor, health, P&C, third party liability etc— because this is where the operational pain is sharpest and where automation delivers immediate, measurable impact. Second, we are expanding into adjacent workflows: agentic payroll, financial audits, reconciliations, and compliance. The same agentic engine that processes a claim can validate an invoice or run a payroll check. Third, we are actively growing in Europe, and Greece is a priority market for us. The Greek insurance market is sophisticated, mature, cost-conscious, and facing the same talent and margin pressures as every other European market. That makes it exactly the right environment for what we offer.

How would you describe your company profile and differentiation in the Greek market?

What separates DGTAL from every other AI vendor in this space is something no competitor can replicate overnight: four years of pre-trained models built on real, production insurance data. Not synthetic data. Not demos. Actual claims, actual decisions, actual outcomes — running live with insurers like Allianz, NN, ENSTAR, SCOR and strong partnerships with PwC Germany & Switzerland and RSM Greece.

This matters because of what the industry calls the "last mile" problem. Most AI platforms perform well in controlled tests but break down when exposed to the messy reality of real insurance operations — inconsistent documents, ambiguous policy language, edge cases that fall outside any rulebook. DGTAL was trained on exactly that messiness, in production, for years. Our agents do not just understand insurance — they have worked it. We know the issues, we have seen numerous insurance portfolios. This hard earned production knowledge is priceless and it differentiates the new comers from the “veterans” in this space. We do not sell seats. We deliver outcomes. Clients pay per completed workflow, and our contracts are tied to SLAs — turnaround times, accuracy rates, compliance metrics. That alignment of incentives is itself a differentiator: we only succeed when our clients do.

For Greek insurers looking to reduce operational costs, improve claims cycle times, and meet growing regulatory demands — DGTAL is not a future consideration. It is available today, proven in production, and ready to deploy.