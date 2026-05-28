Carlo Saias (Interasco): We are building the next chapter with strategy, discipline and a clear vision

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

Organic growth, discipline in strategy and continuous investment in healthy production are highlighted as the company’s goals for approaching 100 million Euros in production in the coming years, by the CEO of Interasco Mr. Carlo Saias. He also emphasizes that the company's strategic planning is based on the pillars: Health, Automotive and Fire, while at the same time investing in digital tools that improve the efficiency and operation of the network.

Which are your main strategic plans for the next 3–5 years and in which areas do you intend to invest the most?

For us at Interasco, the next three to five years are not just another cycle of planning.

It is the next essential step in the maturation of the company.

In a rapidly changing and increasingly demanding market, we consciously choose to move in moderation, with a clean plan and a long-term horizon.

Growth for us is not an end in itself; It is the result of the right decisions.

Our strategic planning is clearly based on our core pillars — Health, Motor and Fire.

That's where we know the market, where we can create solid value. We focus particularly on small and medium-sized entrepreneurship, home property and selected commercial risks, with an approach that focuses on the right choice rather than unregulated expansion.

At the same time, we are investing substantially in digital tools and processes that improve the efficiency and daily operation of our network, without losing our human approach of cooperation.

In this context, we have set a clear medium-term target: to approach 100 million euros in production in the coming years. Achieving this target is based on organic growth, discipline in our strategy and continuous investment in healthy production. This is not just a number, but a confirmation that Interasco can grow while maintaining character, balance and substance.

How would you describe your company’s profile and differentiation into the Greek Market and what makes you stand out from the competition?

Our differentiation in the Greek insurance market does not result from an impressive slogan. It results from the way we operate every day. From flexibility in decision-making, to direct communication with our agentes and our ability to really listen to the market. We invest in our people, because we believe that they shape the result.

In a market that matures and does not forgive frivolities, we choose to build the future of Interasco with solid steps, a clear strategy and a clear vision. This is our path — and we follow it consistently.