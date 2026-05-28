Dimitris Zorbas (Syndea): Development with a social footprint

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

Syndea's new development strategy pillars are presented by Mr. Dimitris Zorbas, CEO and General Manager of the company, in an interview with the newspaper Next Deal. As he emphasizes, the company aims to establish itself as the most modern cooperative insurance company in Greece within a five-year horizon.

What are your main strategic plans for the next 3-5 years, and in which areas do you intend to invest the most?

Syndea is on a strong growth path, with clear strategic priorities already reflected in the company’s rebranding in January 2024, marking a new era for the organization.

The next three to five years will be a period of further strengthening and development, with our primary goal being to establish Syndea as the most modern cooperative insurance company in the Greek market. Our strategy is focused on four key pillars.

Firstly, we are investing in digital transformation, aiming to enhance the experience of both customers and partners, simplify processes and provide faster and more efficient service.

Secondly, we emphasize the development of new insurance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of individuals and businesses, with particular focus on property protection, business continuity, risks related to climate change and natural disasters, as well as health coverage.

Thirdly, a strategic priority for us is the strengthening of our human capital and partner network through continuous training and development, while also expanding our presence both in major urban centers and across the Greek regions.

Finally, we continue to invest in our cooperative model by strengthening our social contribution and promoting an insurance approach that combines reliability, financial sustainability, and meaningful added value.

How would you describe your company’s profile and differentiation in the Greek market, and what makes you stand out from the competition?

Syndea is the only purely cooperative insurance company in Greece, and this alone makes it truly unique. The company operates based on cooperative principles and stands out for its strong capital adequacy and solvency, factors that consistently place it among the leading companies in the sector. Its shareholding structure is a clear reflection of this identity: 50.55% of the share capital belongs to strong Greek cooperative unions and banks, while the remaining 49.45% is held by leading European cooperative organizations such as Unipol Assicurazioni, Macif, and P&V, which have consistently provided expertise and strategic support over the years.

Our key differentiation lies in our cooperative model, which is not simply part of our corporate identity, but fundamentally shapes the way we operate, design our products and build stable, long-term relationships of trust with customers and partners.

At the same time, we maintain a multi-channel distribution network with more than 1,500 points of sale across Greece, covering the full spectrum of insurance, savings, and investment products. We combine nationwide presence with European expertise, personalized service, flexibility and a continuous commitment to creating tailored solutions.

What truly sets us apart is our ability to combine the human-centered approach of a company that genuinely stands by its policyholders with the dynamic evolution of a modern organization, while remaining firmly committed to our social values and our mission to provide protection with real and meaningful value.