Nikos Zachos (NP Insurance): Profitability and solvency

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

The triptych: Greek Insurance Company – High growth rates and profitability – Solvency, is what characterizes NP Insurance, the General Manager of the company, Mr. Nikos Zachos, emphasizes in an interview with Next Deal. He notes that the company will be at the top of performance, profitability and solvency within the next 3-5 years.

1. What are your key strategic plans for the next 3–5 years and in which areas do you plan to invest the most?

NP Insurance aims to achieve autonomous profitable growth over the next 3-5 years, at rates that will exceed the market average and strengthen the fundamental financial figures of the organization, constantly aiming to the autonomous and dynamic course of the Company.

NP Insurance, throughout its 23-year history, has overcome every barrier and obstacle (economic crises, pandemics, wars, energy crises), supporting its efforts based on its strategic goals and stable values.

Every single year in this 23-year course, the Company has shown that it can perform better, not only than the average of the Insurance Market, but also than the entire Greek entrepreneurship.

The average Return On equity (ROI) is at the level of 25-30%, which is a significant business achievement for any Greek business, with the aim of remaining the same in the coming years.

At the same time, NP Insurance is the insurance company with the highest Solvency Ratios consistently over the last 10 years, into the Greek Insurance Market, where through the continuation of our positive course, we will remain at the top of the list of solvency ratios of insurance companies in Greece.

As far as the Company's market share is concerned, we have now exceeded 3,5% in General Insurance and our goal is, within the next five years, to achieve significant grow in all Priority Sectors for us, such as Property, Civil Liability, Accidents, Transportation and Automobile.

The growth we aim for and will achieve, will come exclusively through our professional insurers, as they are the most capable and Market insiders and with us they can achieve all their growth aspirations.

2. How would you describe the profile and differentiation of your company in the Greek Market and what makes you stand out from the competition?

The profile of NP Insurance has been crystal clear for years. We are a purely Greek company, we operate exclusively with the human network and we strictly adhere to our strategic goals with an emphasis on the satisfaction of our insured customers, employees and partners.

The triptych: Hellenic Insurance – High growth and profitability rates – Solvency, is what characterizes us. As far as the competition is concerned, I think the above three parameters give us superiority.