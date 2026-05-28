Ioannis Lapatas (Atlantic Union): Leading Solvency and Reliability, Operations Across All Insurance Lines

Article from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

High-Level Service, a Human-Centric Approach, Flexibility at Every Level and Digital Transformation

Atlantic Union, throughout its dynamic course spanning more than 56 years, has successfully combined an international profile with stable Greek management. The Company’s management team consists of seasoned insurance professionals with extensive experience and a firm commitment to the development of the Greek insurance market.

Since 1972, the Swiss bancassurance Group Baloise has been a minority shareholder. Following its merger with the Swiss Helvetia Group in December 2025, a new insurance powerhouse was created. This new entity ranks among the ten largest European insurance groups, with annual turnover exceeding USD 25 billion, assets of more than USD 150 billion, while also being the largest employer in the Swiss market.

Since its establishment, Atlantic Union has held operating licenses for all insurance lines, including Property, Liability, Transport, Life & Health, Surety Bonds, Motor and more, addressing a broad range of insurance needs through modern and competitive solutions.

1. Premium Production

2025 was a year of strong growth for Atlantic Union. Across all lines of business, the Company achieved a significant 12 month increase in premium production of 14.61% compared with the corresponding 12 month period of the previous year. This growth rate was more than double the average growth rate of the Greek insurance market, which stood at 5.60% according to data from the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies.

This particularly impressive performance was supported by almost all insurance lines, and especially by Property, with an increase of 16.3%, Liability, with 18.3%, Personal Accident, with 23.5%, Transport, with 21.6% and Group Insurance, with 32.7%.

The first four months of 2026 also closed with equally positive results. During this period, Atlantic Union further strengthened the growth rate of its total premium production compared with the corresponding four month period of 2025, reaching 15.76%. It is particularly noteworthy that this strong performance was supported not only by the aforementioned lines of business, but also by others, such as the Surety Bonds, which recorded an exceptionally impressive rate of growth.

2. Profitability

Net profit before tax for the first quarter of the year followed the positive trend of the past 37 years, recording an increase of 126.16%.

3. Investments

During the same period, the Company’s investments amounted to €181.012.861,66, marking an increase compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

4. Assets

Total assets now stand at €196.804.010, compared with €188.182.054 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

5. Own Funds

The Company’s own funds in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to €99.111.473, compared with €95.184.450, recording an increase of 4.13% year-on-year. This consistently places Atlantic Union among the top ten companies in the Greek insurance market.

6. Solvency Ratio

For the 10th consecutive year, Atlantic Union achieved First place among Composite Insurance Companies operating in both General Insurance and Life Insurance, with a Solvency Ratio of 293%, based on results as at 31 December 2025.

Alongside its financial achievements, Atlantic Union continues to modernize and strengthen its operations across all areas. More specifically, the Company:

Staffs its Divisions and Departments with experienced professionals from the market, while also actively offering opportunities to young graduates of higher education institutions, who represent the future of the Company.

Maintains an extensive network of partners, exceeding 1.200 certified insurance intermediaries throughout Greece.

Offers innovative insurance solutions, including Group Insurance programs for small and medium-sized enterprises, schools, private tutoring institutions, sports academies and other organizations, Travel Insurance programs of short or annual duration, including trip cancellation coverage, insurance for students studying abroad under Erasmus and Erasmus Plus, Environmental Liability insurance and Business Interruption coverage for loss of gross profits, addressed to both small and large enterprises.

At the same time, the Company provides highly competitive insurance programs for pleasure craft and foreign nationals, while dynamically expanding its presence in Surety Bonds. It is worth noting that one of its key strategic priorities is its focus on the insurance needs of small and medium sized enterprises, which constitute the backbone of Greek entrepreneurship.

Supports the work and efforts of its partners through advanced digital tools, such as Atlaweb, the Company’s corporate portal, which functions as a complete electronic office accessible via computers and/or mobile phones through Atlantiki Enosi Mobile. At the same time, it simplifies and enhances service procedures for insured clients through mobile applications such as Atlantiki Assistance, which operates via mobile phone in the event of a road accident or vehicle breakdown.

Places strong emphasis on the role of the insurance intermediary, having clearly demonstrated over time that it stands firmly by its partners and has strategically chosen to work alongside them. The Company provides one of the most rewarding incentive schemes in the market, combining a high level of commissions with significant bonuses, as well as a comprehensive training system, delivered both in person and online. This system includes professional training and recertification seminars, in accordance with the requirements of the Bank of Greece, for both knowledge areas, as well as a wide range of independent educational seminars.

Has earned the trust of more than 400,000 insured clients.

Finally, one of the most important characteristics of Atlantic Union is the sensitivity with which it addresses major issues affecting Greece and, by extension, the planet as a whole. Its contribution in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility brings the Company ever closer to society. At the same time, both the Management and the Company’s people strive every day to justify and reaffirm the vital role of the institution of insurance.