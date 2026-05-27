Stavros Karagrigoriou (MINETTA Insurance): Modern, flexible and reliable

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

Minettas Insurance focuses on balanced growth, that will combine organic profitability, strong capital adequacy and long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders, as the company's general manager Mr. Stavros Karagrigoriou, emphasizes in the newspaper Next Deal.

What are your main strategic plans for the next 3–5 years and which areas do you intend to invest the most?

Our strategy for the next three to five years is centered on sustainable growth, portfolio diversification, and enhanced operational efficiency. A key priority is the further expansion of our Property and Other General Insurance lines, with the objective of gradually reducing our reliance on the Motor segment and building a more resilient and balanced revenue mix.

At the same time, we are strengthening our presence in the Life and Health segments, where we already operate, through the development of new products that more comprehensively address the evolving needs of policyholders. These offerings include enhanced hospital, diagnostic, and income benefit coverages, alongside core life protection benefits, underscoring the fundamental role of life insurance as a cornerstone of private insurance provision.

We are also placing strong emphasis on investments in technology and digital transformation. Our objective is to enhance customer journey by streamlining processes, accelerating service delivery, and leveraging data analytics to provide more targeted and personalized solutions. In parallel, we continue to invest in advanced tools for our distribution networks to improve productivity, service quality, and transparency.

Our people remain a cornerstone of our strategy. We are committed to continuous talent development and upskilling, combining the experience of our workforce with new capabilities, particularly in data analytics, risk management, and digital technologies. At the same time, we foster a corporate culture that promotes innovation, collaboration, and adaptability.

How would you describe your company’s profile and differentiation in the Greek market, and what sets you apart from the competition?

Our Company stands out in the Greek insurance market through a combination of agility, reliability, and a strong customer-centric approach. Our organizational structure and scale enable faster decision-making and immediate responsiveness to changing market conditions, which constitutes a significant competitive advantage in an increasingly demanding environment.

A key differentiating factor is the quality of the relationships we build with our distribution partners. Our collaboration is founded on mutual respect, trust, and transparency, creating a stable and reliable ecosystem that supports long-term growth. At the same time, we actively invest in their development through modern tools and continuous training.

In terms of our product offerings, we place particular emphasis on clarity of terms and simplicity of coverage. Transparency is not merely a regulatory requirement, but a core operational principle that strengthens policyholder trust. Furthermore, we maintain a strong commitment to prompt and fair claims settlement.

Our differentiation is further reinforced by prudent risk management and a focus on organic profitability, ensuring financial strength and long-term stability. Combined with the gradual integration of digital solutions and the ongoing development of new products, we continue to shape a modern, flexible, and reliable corporate profile.