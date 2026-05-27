Pavlos Kaskarelis (Hydrogios Insurance): We choose to invest in people

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

A strategic development plan with an emphasis on sustainable profitability, strengthening its customer-centric nature and its operational transformation is being implemented by Ydrogios Insurance, in collaboration with the Reale Group, as emphasized in an interview with Next Deal by the CEO of the company, Mr. Pavlos Kaskarelis.

What are your main strategic plans for the next 3-5 years, and which areas do you intend to invest in the most?

Ydrogios Insurance is currently going through a particularly dynamic and creative phase of evolution implementing, in collaboration with Reale Group, a clear strategic plan for the years ahead.

Strategically, we are concentrating our efforts on four key pillars that support our long-term growth and transformation.

First, on the sustainable and qualitative growth of our portfolio, with emphasis on balanced profitability and long-term value creation for our customers. Within this framework, we aim to strengthen our market share through strategic growth in the non-motor sector, which offers significant growth potential.

Second, on further strengthening our customer-centric approach through modern, reliable insurance solutions and a consistently high level of service.

At the same time, we are strongly focused on the company’s operational transformation, investing in technological systems, digital tools, and more agile internal processes, enabling us to operate with greater speed and efficiency.

And of course, at the heart of all these initiatives are our people. Overall, our goal is to continue growing with consistency and stability, while remaining close to our customers, partners, and employees.

How would you describe your company’s profile and differentiation in the Greek market, and what makes you stand out from the competition?

Over the years, Ydrogios Insurance has built a very distinct identity, based on its people-centered approach and the close relationships it develops with both its partners and policyholders. Since its establishment, the company has consistently invested in regional Greece and local communities, which continues to be a core element of its philosophy today. It is indicative that the largest part of our premium production is generated outside the major urban centers, through a network of more than 2,000 insurance intermediaries across Greece.

For us, insurance remains above all a trusted relationship between people. Guided by this philosophy, Ydrogios Insurance has, over the past 53 years, evolved into a company with strong foundations, high solvency, and a steady growth trajectory.

Today, our organization ranks among the leading general insurance companies in Greece, offering comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses.

What truly differentiates us is the combination of reliability, human approach, and long-term relationships of trust. Throughout our history, we have consistently chosen to invest in people — whether our employees, partners, or policyholders — and we believe this choice is fully reflected in our course and results.

Our collaboration with Reale Group further strengthens this dynamic. Reale is an international group with which we share common values and a common philosophy around responsibility, sustainable growth, and care for people. This partnership provides us with even greater opportunities for the future, while preserving the human character that has always defined us.