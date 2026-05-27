Vasilis Christidis (Allianz): We build relationships of trust with customers, partners and society

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

Allianz's commitment to the values ​​of Insurance, focusing on human contact and the creation of long-term relationships of trust, is reaffirmed in an interview of Allianz CEO, Mr. Vasilis Christidis, with the newspaper Next Deal. “We continue to invest in our human resources and network throughout the country, offering our insurance intermediaries professional autonomy and the necessary gear for their sustainability and immediate service of individuals and businesses”, emphasizes Mr. Christidis. He also notes that the company has adopted a multi-channel service strategy and is implementing modern digital infrastructures and tools that allow faster procedures, easier access to services and a simpler handling of requests.

When asked relatively, he noted that: “At Allianz we do not see artificial intelligence as a substitute for the human factor, but as a tool that enhances the capabilities of our people”.

1.How is Allianz Greece’s strategy evolving in an environment of increased risks and uncertainty?

Today, our strategy is centered on resilience, adaptability and the ability to respond swiftly in an ever-evolving environment. The insurance industry is facing growing complexity, as challenges such as climate change, cyber threats, geopolitical uncertainty, economic pressure and rapid technological advancement continue to reshape the landscape for both businesses and individuals.

In this context, we consistently invest in agile operating models, enhanced digital infrastructure, and the development of solutions that meet the demands of the industry. At the same time, we are placing strong emphasis on prevention, risk evaluation and the development of products that provide protection and generate long-term value.

Our strategy is grounded in sustainable growth and in strengthening trust-based relationships with our customers, partners and society. That is why we continue to invest in our people and our network, preserving a strong human presence in the field and cultivating a culture defined by transparency and steady progress.

2. What role do new technologies (AI, data analytics) play in the company’s decision-making process?

New technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and data analytics, already play a pivotal role in the company’s operations and growth. Their integration enables us to make faster, more accurate and more effective decisions in an environment where adaptability and the ability to evaluate data efficiently are more important than ever.

AI applications and advanced data analytics tools are already being leveraged across critical functions, including risk assessment, data validation, fraud detection and the optimization of internal processes. Through advanced analysis, we are able to identify emerging trends at an early stage, gain deeper insights into customer needs, and develop more personalized insurance solutions.

At Allianz, however, we do not view artificial intelligence as a replacement for the human factor, but as a tool that strengthens our people. Technology works alongside the experience, judgment, and advisory expertise of our employees and partners. These qualities remain fundamental in our industry, where trust and personal relationships continue to hold a central role.

3. How do you approach the training and development of your people?

The growth and development of our people remain a top priority and a fundamental pillar of our long-term strategy. In today’s demanding environment, continuous investment in knowledge, expertise and professional advancement is paramount.

We implement training programs and initiatives that enhance familiarity with emerging technologies, digital tools and artificial intelligence applications, securing technology literacy and empowering our teams to respond effectively and efficiently.

At the same time, we cultivate a workplace culture that promotes collaboration, innovation and continuous self-improvement. A key part of our philosophy is ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to contribute, while gaining valuable experience, knowledge and professional perspective along the way.

4. How do you enhance customer experience across all service channels?

In recent years, consumer expectations have changed significantly. Fast service, clear and personalized communication, streamlined processes and a seamless experience across every point of interaction have become a prerequisite. At Allianz, we recognize this shift and we acknowledge it by developing an experience that balances technology with human support and guidance.

Our approach is built around a multichannel service model that allows customers to communicate and interact with Allianz in the way that best matches their profile and needs. Through modern digital infrastructure and innovative tools, we enable faster processes, easier access to our services and more efficient request management.

Nevertheless, the most important service channel remains the personal relationship we strive to build with every customer, founded on reliability, transparency, consistency and responsiveness. This is why we continue to invest in and actively support our network across the country, equipping our insurance agents with the autonomy and resources they need to ensure their sustainability and provide effective support to both individuals and businesses.

We remain committed to the core values of the insurance profession, keeping human interaction and long-term relationships at the heart of everything we do. Our network throughout Greece stands ready to support customers at every stage of their insurance journey with understanding, guidance, and a consistent presence.