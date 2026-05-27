Errikos Moatsos (ERGO Insurance): Growth Strategy, Innovation and Resilience in the New Insurance Era

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

The Greek insurance market is currently at a critical turning point, as geopolitical developments, climate change, natural disasters and rapid technological progress are reshaping the operating environment of insurance companies. In this new reality, the need for sustainable growth, enhanced resilience and the effective use of innovation has become strategically important for the industry. In Next Deal newspaper’s special bilingual feature ahead of the 26th Insurance & Reinsurance Meeting organized by the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies in Hydra, ERGO Insurance presents its strategic priorities for the 2026-2030 period, focusing on technical excellence, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and the continuous enhancement of customer and partner experience. At the same time, the feature highlights the decisive role that the insurance sector can play in reducing the protection gap and strengthening the resilience of citizens and businesses against today’s growing challenges.

1. What is ERGO Insurance’s growth strategy in the Greek market?

For the 2026-2030 period, ERGO Insurance has set as its main objective sustainable and profitable growth, while also investing in strengthening the resilience of both the company and its customers. A central strategic pillar of our growth plan is technical excellence, which is a long-standing direction for us and guides our choices in terms of products, processes, risk management, and overall operations. Within this framework, our key direction is to maintain our leading position in the P&C sector, leveraging the positive prospects of the Greek economy and the insurance market.

At the same time, we place particular emphasis on further developing Life and Health insurance, responding to the growing needs of citizens, which are linked to population ageing and the continuously rising cost of healthcare. Of strategic importance to us is also the small and medium-sized enterprise sector, where insurance penetration remains limited. Our goal is to stand by our customers through meaningful partnerships, offering advisory support as well as prevention and effective risk management solutions.

Another major challenge for the insurance market is the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters in our country, combined with the existing protection gap. For us, it is a strategic priority to contribute substantially to reducing this gap by strengthening citizens’ awareness of risks and offering solutions that support the resilience of individuals, businesses, and society as a whole.

At the same time, we focus on continuously upgrading the customer experience by investing in technology, innovation, data utilization, and artificial intelligence, in order to provide faster, more transparent, and more personalized solutions. This approach is also closely linked to strengthening our partner network through modern digital tools and innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, service quality, and the overall value we deliver to businesses and households.

2. How do you leverage the Group’s international expertise to create competitive advantage?

Our participation in a strong international group, a member of Munich Re, represents a particularly important strategic advantage, which we systematically leverage to strengthen our position in the Greek insurance market. Our strategy is fully aligned with that of the Group, with an emphasis on technical excellence, digital transformation, and the continuous development of our people.

Access to specialized expertise and international best practices allows us to utilize advanced solutions in areas such as systems architecture, data analytics, and artificial intelligence applications. The use of these tools enables us to optimize risk management, improve pricing accuracy, accelerate the claims process, and overall provide a more enhanced experience for partners and customers.

At the same time, the exchange of knowledge and experience, along with close international collaboration, drives the evolution of our digital transformation. The adoption of modern technological solutions, combined with the use of shared technological infrastructure and tools, enables us to develop even more innovative products and services, maintaining high levels of quality, reliability, and customer service.

3. What are the main pillars of innovation you are investing in today?

In a world that is evolving technologically at an increasingly rapid pace, innovation is one of the key factors ensuring a company’s profitability and sustainability.

Within this context, we are systematically investing in digital transformation and new technologies in order to respond promptly and effectively to the modern needs of our customers and partners, with an emphasis on modern platforms, enhanced security, and more flexible and efficient operations. At the same time, we leverage artificial intelligence tools to simplify processes, automate tasks, and offer more personalized services.

The use of data allows us to gain a deeper understanding of our customers’ needs and to continuously improve both pricing and risk prevention and management. At the same time, we invest in the customer experience through simple, digital, and user-friendly service channels, as well as in our people, strengthening their skills and fostering a culture of continuous development and innovation.

4. How do you see the relationship between insurance companies and customers evolving in the coming years?

In the coming years, the relationship between insurance companies and customers is expected to undergo a substantial transformation, moving from the traditional claims-based model to a more holistic model of prevention, support, and continuous collaboration. Customers are no longer seeking only insurance coverage, but meaningful value in their daily lives and solutions that respond in a personalized way to their needs.

In this transition, digital transformation will be the main driver of change, enabling more immediate, transparent, and personalized service. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital applications, and telemedicine will further enhance continuous and more meaningful interaction with the customer.

However, despite technological progress, the human factor will remain critical. In insurance, human contact, personal communication, and the role of the insurance advisor continue to be of decisive importance, especially at moments when the customer needs guidance, reassurance, and trust.

Despite technological advancements, trust will continue to be the cornerstone of the relationship between the insured and the insurance company. Simplicity, transparency, consistency in service experience, and the right combination of human interaction with digital support will be decisive factors in building long-term relationships of trust.

At ERGO Insurance, our goal is to continuously evolve and to be a stable and reliable partner that is meaningfully present alongside the customer at every stage of their life.