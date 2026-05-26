Yiannis Kantoros (Interamerican): Investing in sustainable development and innovation

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

With the support and international expertise of Achmea, the Interamerican Group of companies is constantly evolving, investing in sustainable development and innovation, Mr. Giannis Kantoros, CEO of the Interamerican Group stresses out, in an interview with the Next Deal.

He emphasizes, that stable organic profitability and long-term planning accelerate the company's digital transformation, investing in an ecosystem of accessible services that meet people's needs and upgrade their daily lives. He also notes that extroversion consists a strategic choice for Interamerican, which, with a presence in Greece, Cyprus and Romania, is steadily strengthening its international footprint.

When asked about this, he mentions the model of integrated health services, with the Athens General Clinic, the Medifirst Polyclinics and the extensive nationwide health network, which form a comprehensive care experience.





How is Interamerican’s strategy evolving in today’s environment?

Every major transition brings new challenges. Today, the pace of change is unlike anything we have seen before, with artificial intelligence reshaping the landscape at every level. At the same time, the climate crisis, geopolitical instability and demographic pressures are creating a far more complex environment, fundamentally altering the nature of risk itself.

In this new reality, the insurance industry can no longer operate with the mindset of the past. The key word is “resilience.” And this is reflected in the way the role of insurance is being redefined: it is no longer limited to the moment of compensation, but acts as a mechanism for stability, prevention and everyday support for people. Initiatives such as Rebuilding Tomorrow highlight the pivotal role insurance can play in helping societies prepare for and respond to extreme events that have now become part of everyday life.

At Interamerican Group, supported by the expertise and know-how of our parent company, Achmea, we continue to evolve with a strong focus on sustainable growth and innovation. Our consistent organic profitability and long-term strategic planning allow us to accelerate our digital transformation and transition to an omnichannel model, leveraging the capabilities of artificial intelligence and big data. Within this framework, we are investing in a comprehensive ecosystem that delivers accessible solutions and services designed to meet people’s needs and enhance their everyday lives.

At the same time, outward-looking growth remains a strategic priority for us, through targeted initiatives and development opportunities both in Greece and internationally. Anytime, the Group’s digital brand, has become a benchmark in digital insurance, reshaping the market through a digital-first model that combines simplicity, speed, and innovation. With an established presence in Greece, Cyprus, and Romania, we continue to strengthen our international footprint.

2. What is the role of prevention and healthcare within your business model?

Prevention is a core pillar of our strategy and lies at the heart of our approach to healthcare. For us, truly supporting people begins long before hospitalization or compensation, with a strong emphasis on prevention, early diagnosis and continuous support.

At the same time, increasing pressure on healthcare systems, combined with demographic challenges, makes the shift towards a model centered more on primary care and early intervention more important than ever.

At Interamerican Group, we are investing in a fully integrated healthcare services model. Our own healthcare infrastructure — Athinaiki General Clinic and Medifirst —, our 1010 Health Line, our ambulance fleet, as well as an extensive nationwide healthcare network, all contribute to a seamless care experience that offers people faster, more direct and more meaningful support.

At the same time, we leverage technology to further strengthen prevention and enhance the experience of our customers. Through innovative solutions such as Telemedicine and the Medi ON app, people have direct access to medical guidance and healthcare services, while Tele-Underwriting makes the health insurance process simpler and faster.

For us, the future of healthcare lies in the ability to combine prevention, technology and a human-centric approach into one unified experience that creates real value for the people.

3. How do you integrate technology into your services?

Technology investment runs across every part of our organization, from the continuous evolution of the Anytime App and the automation of processes such as e-claims, to the integration of artificial intelligence solutions in customer service and partner support. A good example is “Ask the Bot”, an AI-powered tool that supports our Insurance Advisors in real-time, providing fast and targeted answers to their everyday needs.

Interamerican has long been at the forefront of innovation and digital transformation in the insurance industry. We leverage data, automation and AI-driven tools to continuously improve the experience of the people who trust us.

For us, technology is not just about automating processes. It is about creating a faster, more seamless and more human experience for the customer.

4. What are the biggest opportunities for the insurance industry in the years ahead?

The insurance industry is entering a period of profound transformation, as the way risks emerge and evolve is fundamentally changing.

The increasing frequency and intensity of natural catastrophes are driving the need for more proactive approaches and more advanced risk management tools, with greater emphasis on resilience and the early preparedness of society.

In Greece, where insurance penetration remains relatively low and awareness around the risks associated with natural disasters is still limited, the key challenge is to drive a shift in mindset and strengthen insurance awareness.

At the same time, technology and artificial intelligence are opening up new opportunities, improving the use of data, accelerating response times and enhancing the overall customer experience. Meanwhile, demographic trends and growing healthcare needs are making the demand for more modern, sustainable and accessible protection and care solutions increasingly urgent.

Ultimately, the real challenge for the industry lies in its ability to translate these changes into simple, meaningful solutions for everyday life. Those who succeed will not simply adapt to market changes — they will shape them.