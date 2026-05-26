Alexander Sarrigeorgiou (Eurolife FFH): Investing in Technology, Trust and the New Era of Insurance

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

At a time when geopolitical instability, climate change and rapid technological transformation are reshaping the global economic landscape, the insurance industry is being called upon to redefine its role in addressing the evolving needs of citizens and businesses. Eurolife FFH continues to invest in sustainable growth, technology and customer experience, further strengthening its position in the Greek insurance market. In NextDeal’s special feature ahead of the 26th Insurance & Reinsurance Meeting, the Group’s Chairman of the Board and CEO, Alexander Sarrigeorgiou, discusses the challenges and opportunities facing the industry, the role of Artificial Intelligence, the importance of partnerships and the strategy Eurolife FFH is pursuing in an era marked by growing uncertainty but also significant growth potential.

1. What is the position of the Eurolife FFH Group in the Greek market today?

Eurolife FFH is one of the leading insurance groups in Greece, with a strong presence that has been established over many years in both life and non-life insurance sector. We have a well-formed market position and a consistently upward course, as we do not let our guard down but always aim to further expand our operations.

Our commitment is clear: to provide solutions that improve the lives of our more than 700,000 policyholders. Our ambition is to create innovative products that meet consumers’ evolving needs and that do not just follow the insurance industry developments but shape them.

We consistently invest in our customers’ experience, simplifying processes and strengthening our partnerships, with the aim of being a reliable and steady companion for everyone who trusts us. What is of most value for us is that our success is not measured solely by numbers and performance, but also by the relationship of trust we build with the people who choose us for their safety.

2. How are international trends affecting the Greek insurance market?

International developments in recent years have created an increasingly complex environment, in which risks are becoming more complicated and less predictable. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, ranging from the war in Ukraine to the continuing instability in the Middle East, are heightening the sense of uncertainty and directly affecting economic activity worldwide. At the same time, climate change and the increasing frequency of natural disasters, as well as rapid technological advances - culminating in the wave known as Artificial Intelligence -, are reshaping the landscape in which the market is called to operate.

For our industry, this means we need to further develop our capabilities in risk forecasting and management, leveraging the data and technological tools at our disposal with greater precision and speed. At the same time, customer expectations are changing dynamically, with an emphasis on immediate, personalized and transparent service, a fact that accelerates the industry’s digital transformation.

In Greece, these international trends highlight further how important it is to raise insurance awareness and address the current gap in protection. Our economy has now gained a positive momentum, but insurance penetration remains lower than the European average. This fact creates significant growth prospects, but also an increased responsibility for the industry to respond more effectively to society’s needs.

As I have pointed out before, the insurance market is both capable and willing to play a more active and strategic role, contributing to economic stability and the strengthening of citizens’ protection.

3. Which investments do you consider critical for the company’s future?

The investments we make at Eurolife FFH are part of a long-term strategy centred on technology, customer experience and our people.

The effective use of Artificial Intelligence is a key pillar of this strategy, not as an end in itself but as a tool that allows us to simplify processes, improve service speed and offer more personalized solutions. We have long since integrated AI tools into our CRM system, along with automation practices. As a result, we have gained a more comprehensive understanding of our policyholders’ needs and have significantly enhanced our internal operations’ efficiency. With the power of artificial intelligence, management of requests is now faster, fairer and completely transparent, reaffirming our commitment to providing solutions that respect people’s time and trust they place on us.

All of this without overlooking the human factor. We systematically invest in developing our people’s skills, so that technology operates in a complementary way to human experience and judgment. It is the combination of innovation, expertise and a human approach that will shape the future of the insurance experience in Greece.

4. What is the role of partnerships in your growth?

Partnerships are the foundation of our long-term growth. Our partners’ network is at the heart of our business and the relationships we have built with them are based on mutual trust, transparency and ongoing support.

We substantially and consistently invest in our employees’ training and development, through a range of modern and comprehensive programs that equip them with knowledge and skills. We aim to provide them with the right tools in order to achieve high productivity and quality goals, while also to strengthen their ability to meet the industry’s ever-increasing challenges. As we move forward with the same vision in 2026, we remain committed to investing in these initiatives. For us, success is the result of a joint effort and our partnerships act as value multipliers, with one common goal: to raise the bar of the services we offer every day.