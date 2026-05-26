Filippa Mihali (NN Hellas): Digital Transformation, Sustainable Growth and the Customer at the Heart of the Next Era

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

NN Hellas’ strategic priorities for the coming years are presented below, focusing on digital transformation, sustainable growth, and the creation of a more personalized insurance experience. In an ever-changing environment, the company continues to invest in technology, the empowerment of its people, and the strengthening of trusted relationships with customers, aiming to play a leading role in the new era of insurance.

What are the key priorities of NN Hellas for the next 3-5 years?

As our performance strengthens, our customers’ expectations rise accordingly. For us, NN Hellas’ position in the market is not merely a reward, but the foundation on which we build the strategy for the coming years: to continue evolving into a modern and ever-relevant insurance organization that delivers real value to its policyholders, its people, and society.

From a business perspective, I would say that our core objective is the growth of all distribution channels, with particular emphasis on the Exclusive Partnership Intermediary Network, through a more balanced and sustainable model. We focus on organic growth, on high-quality and profitable new production, and on maintaining strong profitability and capital adequacy ratios. We are not interested in growth at any cost, but in a steady and disciplined course that ensures resilience over time and creates long-term value for all stakeholders.

From a business perspective, I would say that our core objective is the growth of all distribution channels, with particular emphasis on the Tied Agents Network, through a more balanced and sustainable model. We focus on organic growth, high-quality and profitable new production and on maintaining strong profitability and capital adequacy ratios. We are not interested in growth at any cost, but in a steady and disciplined course that ensures resilience over time and creates long-term value for all stakeholders.

In an external environment that is constantly changing, the insurance market is called upon to redefine its role, adapt to new needs, and essentially become a life companion. Today and in the future, at NN Hellas we aim to offer exactly that - a holistic model of protection, prevention, and long-term support for people at every stage of their lives.

To achieve this, we have aligned our strategy around three key pillars: a) technology and innovation, leveraging data and AI for greater personalization; b) customer experience, with simplicity, transparency, and enhanced self-service; and c) people development, through continuous training and modern tools.

We aspire to play a leading role in the transition to a more digital - yet at the same time human-centric - insurance experience, where technology acts as an enabler, freeing up time so that it can then be dedicated to where real value is created for the customer: personalized advisory and building a relationship of trust.

How is digital transformation affecting your customers’ experience?

At NN Hellas, digital transformation goes beyond the digitization of processes - it involves a comprehensive redesign of the insurance experience. We consistently focus on simplifying our relationship with the customer, aiming for greater speed, accuracy, transparency and meaningful personalization at every stage of its journey.

Today’s customers seek clear information, immediate service and consistency, regardless of the channel they choose. At the same time, in insurance - a sector built on trust - the digital experience cannot operate independently of the human factor. On the contrary, it must enhance it and give it more space to deliver real value.

Within this context, we approach technology as a means of removing complexity and barriers from the customer journey. From the self-service capabilities of myNN, our customer portal, to the automation of critical service processes and claims handling, our goal is to reduce steps and customer effort. At the same time, data and artificial intelligence allow us to better understand policyholders’ needs, reduce response times, and offer more targeted solutions.

What role does sustainability play in the company’s growth strategy?

Sustainability is an integral part of NN Hellas’ growth strategy and is directly linked to our role as an insurance organization. We do not view it as a parallel initiative or a matter of image, but as a fundamental prerequisite for long-term value, resilience and responsible business operations.

For us, sustainable development means creating value that endures over time: for our policyholders, through reliable and meaningful protection solutions; for our people, through an environment that fosters growth and inclusion; for our partners, through empowering their role; and for society, through initiatives that support physical and mental health, financial well-being and active longevity.

At an operational level, our approach is reflected both in the management of our environmental footprint and in the design of products and investment solutions that incorporate environmental and social criteria, in line with European guidelines

At the same time, sustainability is inherently connected to major transitions of our time. Longevity, in particular, highlights the need for more comprehensive solutions that help people plan their future with greater security.

What challenges is the insurance sector in Greece currently facing?

One of the key challenges remains strengthening insurance awareness. Insurance is still often perceived as something distant or as a need that is only activated when an unforeseen event occurs. As an industry, we need to highlight more clearly the value of prevention, preparedness, and long-term protection, before the need arises.

At the same time, the challenge of simplification is equally important. Products, processes, and even the language we use must become clearer and more accessible, so that insurance becomes truly useful for citizens. In this direction, technology and artificial intelligence can play a catalytic role, contributing to process automation and the development of more personalized, targeted solutions.

Finally, but equally critical, is the need to strengthen resilience against new and systemic risks. These challenges are directly linked to demographic ageing, rising healthcare costs, as well as the need to protect income and quality of life over the long term.

The response to these challenges can only be collective. It requires collaboration between the public and private sectors, strategic investment in technology, strengthening financial literacy and a steady focus on the ever - evolving needs of the customer.