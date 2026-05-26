Panos Dimitriou (Generali): We want to be a point of reference for the Insurance Market in Greece

An interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581), currently on newsstands

At a time when the Insurance Market is rapidly transforming under the pressure of technology, climate crisis, as well as the growing demands of citizens for essential protection, Generali Hellas is attempting to redefine the role of Private Insurance in Greece. On the occasion of Generali’s 140 years of presence in the Greek Market and the acquisition of EUROCLINIC, the company’s CEO Mr. Panos Dimitriou, explains how the company stands out as a purely insurance company and aspires to become a “Lifetime Partner” for its policyholders.

What is the development strategy of Generali Hellas for the coming years?

Generali is currently at a point of strong consolidation and at the same time at the starting point of a new dynamic cycle of growth. We are celebrating 140 years of presence in Greece, having secured the 3rd place in the Insurance Market, not through occasional movements, but with consistency, strategic discipline and continuous investment in trust. Our goal is clear: to become a point of reference for the Insurance Market in Greece. Not only in terms of size, but mainly in terms of reliability, quality of services and customer experience. For us, growth is not an end in itself; it is the result of a meaningful relationship that we build day after day with our policyholders, our partners and society.

Central pillar of our strategy is the creation of an integrated ecosystem of protection and care that covers every modern need of individuals and businesses. Health is a particularly important axis of this strategy, which is why the acquisition of the EUROCLINIC Group and the creation of ARISTON mark a new era for Generali in Greece. However, our investment is not limited to hospital care. We want to form a new insurance experience, where the insured will have access not only to compensation, but also to guidance, prevention, support and personalized services at every contact point with Generali. ARISTON was created precisely to function as the connecting link of this experience. Starting from the Healthcare sector, we aspire to gradually expand its philosophy to broader insurance and service sectors, from general insurance and home and property protection to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, savings solutions and everyday mobility.

I strongly believe that the future of insurance lies in the holistic experience. Citizens today are not looking for a company that will only appear at the moment of damage; they are looking for a stable companion for life and growth. This is exactly what Lifetime Partner means to us. In order to achieve this, we continue to invest consistently in our people, our networks and technology, always keeping our insurance DNA at our core.

How does the company differentiate from the competition?

Generali stands out, forging its own path in the Insurance Market, remaining a purely insurance company. It may sound obvious, but in reality it is not. In an era where many people see health and insurance mainly as a field of investment returns, we continue to focus on people. Our philosophy is not based on opportunistic moves. It is based on creating real value for the insured. We listen to our customers, their needs and their complaints, and we try to respond with immediacy, responsibility and a genuine willingness to solve problems.

This is what real reliability means for us.

The acquisition of EUROCLINIC and the operation of ARISTON come to substantially expand our insurance footprint. Our goal is to improve the overall experience of the insured at every point of contact with the health system, reducing anxiety, suffering and uncertainty. Because, ultimately, the most important service in insurance is to make people feel that they are not alone when they need you. In this context, a deeper understanding of modern challenges in the health sector leads us to a broader approach to the future of insurance. We believe that Private Insurance should not operate in competition with the public health system. On the contrary, the future lies in synergies that can enhance the overall resilience and quality of the country's health system.

At the same time, we consistently invest in relationships of trust with our Networks. Our partners are an extension of our philosophy and presence in the Market. Our cooperation framework is based on transparency, support and co-creation, forming substantial development prospects for every serious professional in the field.

Which is the role of innovation in the services you offer?

Innovation for Generali, is a way of thinking, operating and evolving. We adopt new technologies because they can create real value for the insured, the partner and our people.

We leverage AI tools and advanced data analytics in underwriting, claims management, faster processing of large volumes of information, process automation and the ability to offer more personalized and immediate solutions to our clients.

In parallel, we systematically invest in digital platforms and services that render the daily experience of the insured simpler and a lot more human. Through MyGenerali, we create an increasingly integrated digital service environment, while with tools such as Genie Bot we offer our customers direct access to information, support and guidance quickly and easily.

At the same time, technology is also fundamentally changing the way insurance brokerage operates. Our goal is to provide our partners with all modern tools, technology and support they need to achieve “Driving Excellence” in practice. To be able to not only conclude a sale, but most importantly, build long-lasting relationships with their customers.

I deeply believe that the true value of technology only emerges when it works complementarily to the human factor. Artificial intelligence can provide speed, accuracy and the ability to manage complex data at scale. However, it is the human experience that adds judgment, empathy, and meaningful understanding.

This very combination stands at the core of our “Lifetime Partner 27: Driving Excellence” strategy. For us, Excellence is the ability to combine innovation with human connection, creating an experience that is simultaneously modern, reliable and essentially human.

How do you deal with the changing needs of the consumers?

Citizens' needs are changing faster than ever. The modern insured person demands simplicity, speed, transparency, as well as a meaningful presence.

In order to respond to this, you must first learn to listen. And have the courage to change. At Generali we strive to listen carefully to our customers and translate this knowledge into practice. We constantly invest in creating more modern and personalized insurance programs, with features and services that respond to the real needs of everyday life and create a more comprehensive experience of protection and care.

We want to be a company that stands out not only for its products, but for the way it behaves. To be a point of reference for the services we offer to our policyholders, a model of cooperation for our networks and a model of responsible corporate citizenship for the country.