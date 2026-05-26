Dimitris Mazarakis (Ethniki Asfalistiki): A new era with strong foundations and a clear strategy

An interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581), currently on newsstands

The further strengthening of bancassurance through the collaboration of Ethniki Asfalistiki with Piraeus Bank Group is highlighted as a central pillar of the company's strategy, by its CEO Mr. Dimitris Mazarakis. At the same time, however, we are also investing dynamically in other distribution channels, insurance intermediaries, digital capabilities and new forms of service, Mr. Mazarakis notes and reaffirms that reliability, solvency and consistency towards the insured, are elements that have been built for decades and remain at the core of the company’s identity.

How is Ethniki Asfalistiki evolving within the new economic environment and as part of the Piraeus Bank Group?

2025 marked a milestone year for Ethniki Asfalistiki, as we successfully completed the first phase of the company’s transformation and modernization process, achieving all of our strategic objectives. Today, we are entering a new era, built on stronger foundations, greater operational efficiency, and a clear strategic direction.

Our integration into the Piraeus Group creates significant growth opportunities and accelerates our transition to a more modern, omnichannel insurance model. Through synergies within the Group, we are further strengthening our distribution capabilities, making better use of technology and data, and creating a more comprehensive and seamless customer experience.

At the same time, we continue to consistently implement our transformation strategy, with the aim of becoming an even more modern, agile and customer-centric insurance company that responds effectively to the evolving needs of society and the economy.

The results of the first quarter of 2026 confirm the strong momentum of this journey, as they exceed our targets and show significant improvement compared to the previous year. This gives us confidence that Ethniki Asfalistiki has now entered a new era of sustainable growth and value creation for its customers, employees, partners, and shareholders.

Our vision is clear: to shape a modern insurance company that combines the long-standing trust and reliability of Ethniki Asfalistiki with the innovation and agility required by today’s rapidly evolving environment. With people at the center of everything we do, we continue to invest in a culture of responsibility, collaboration, and high performance, creating long-term value for society and the Greek economy.

What is your strategy for strengthening customer trust?

Trust has always been our greatest asset. Reliability, financial strength and consistency toward our customers are qualities that have been built over decades and remain at the core of our identity.

Today, through the transformation and modernization initiatives we are implementing, our goal is to elevate this relationship of trust into an even more modern and meaningful experience for our customers. Therefore, we do not aim to simply meet our customers’ expectations, but to exceed them by offering simpler, higher-quality and more accessible insurance solutions.

We are investing significantly in enhancing customer experience, simplifying processes, improving transparency in communication and delivering faster customer service. At the same time, we continue to strengthen our customer-centric culture by placing the client at the center of every decision we make.

Our mission is to stand beside individuals and businesses at every important stage of their lives and activities, offering protection solutions that create security, confidence and perspective. For us, insurance is not simply a product; it is a relationship of trust that is built every day through actions, consistency and genuine support.

Our ambition is for Ethniki Asfalistiki to be recognized not only as a leading insurance organization, but also as a trusted partner for individuals and businesses, offering comprehensive solutions that fully cover their evolving needs.

How do you leverage data to improve insurance products, particularly in health insurance?

Leveraging data has become a key tool in designing more modern, effective and personalized insurance solutions. Through advanced analytics, we are able to better understand our customers’ behavior, needs, and priorities, and to design products that effectively respond to today’s reality.

This is particularly important in the health sector, where challenges are significant due to rising healthcare costs and structural pressures within the system. Our aim is to design programs that combine high-quality coverage with sustainability and better cost control for each customer.

At the same time, we leverage data to develop initiatives related to prevention, early intervention, and the overall improvement of the patient experience. We believe that the future of health insurance extends beyond compensation alone and moves toward a more holistic approach that supports individuals throughout every stage of their healthcare journey.

Technology and data enable us to move in this direction with greater accuracy, speed, and efficiency. At the same time, we remain committed to the values of responsibility, transparency, and respect for the customer, ensuring that innovation always serves people and their real needs.

What are the company’s expansion and growth plans?

Ethniki Asfalistiki’s growth strategy is based on an omnichannel development model, aiming to be even closer to the customer and to comprehensively address the needs of both individuals and businesses.

A key pillar of our strategy is the further strengthening of bancassurance through our collaboration with the Piraeus Group. At the same time, however, we continue to invest significantly in our other distribution channels, insurance intermediaries, digital capabilities and new customer service models.

We are also systematically investing in technology, data utilization and the development of new insurance solutions that respond to the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses. Our goal is not simply to offer more products, but to create more meaningful, personalized and accessible protection solutions that enhance our customers’ security and quality of life.

Guided by innovation, responsibility, and the continuous improvement of customer experience, we aspire to shape a new generation of insurance services that combine reliability, flexibility, and genuine value for society.

Our ambition is for Ethniki Asfalistiki to continue leading the Greek insurance market, not only because of its size and history, but primarily as a modern insurance company that creates long-term value, invests in its people and consistently stands beside its customers and Greek society.