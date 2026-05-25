The New Era of the Greek Insurance Market: Challenges, Investments and New Market Leaders

A feature from Nextdeal magazine (Issue 581), currently on newsstands

By Lampros Karageorgos

The Greek insurance market is entering what may well be the most critical — and at the same time most promising — period of the past twenty years. On one side stand major global challenges: climate change, geopolitical instability, demographic pressures, and the rapid pace of digital transformation. On the other, even the cautious legislative initiatives introduced by the State regarding natural catastrophe coverage, combined with the gradual return of the Greek economy to growth after a decade-long crisis, are helping shape a more favorable environment for the development of the insurance sector. Together, these developments are redefining the way insurance companies operate and plan for the future.

The outlook for the Greek insurance market is becoming increasingly attractive, something clearly reflected in the stronger presence of banks within the insurance sector, as well as in the ongoing wave of mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Piraeus Bank’s acquisition of Ethniki Insurance, Eurobank’s acquisition of Eurolife, the cooperation agreement between the National Bank of Greece and Allianz, along with other moves expected in the near future, underline the growing belief among banking institutions that insurance will play an increasingly important role in generating revenue and expanding financial services within the Greek economy and society.

At the same time, the Greek insurance market is entering a more mature phase. Despite its relatively small size, it now possesses valuable expertise that is gradually expanding beyond Greece’s borders. This is already evident through the regional expansion of companies such as Hellas Direct and, more recently, Interamerican’s entry into the Romanian insurance market.

The strengthening role of private insurance is also reflected in the sector’s expansion into healthcare services. Generali’s acquisition of Euroclinic is a characteristic example, acting as a catalyst for reshaping the relationship between insurance companies and private hospitals, while accelerating the creation of new healthcare ecosystems.

This special edition of NextDeal for the 26th International Insurance and Reinsurance Conference in Hydra highlights these important developments, while also focusing on the major institutional and regulatory changes affecting the sector, including the revision of Solvency II, the growing emphasis on sustainability, and the need for new investment tools. Insurance companies are now expected to act not only as providers of protection, but also as powerful institutional investors supporting the real economy, the green transition, and innovation.

The real question today is no longer whether the market will change, but who will emerge as the leading players of this new era.

Enjoy your reading.