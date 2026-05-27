Hassène Feki (Groupama Insurance): Consistency of words and deeds

Interview from the Nextdeal newspaper (Issue 581) which is available on newsstands

At Groupama Insurance, we consistently invest in our people, innovation and infrastructure, constantly improving the quality of our services and contributing substantially to the overall development of the Insurance Industry in Greece, the company's CEO Hassène Feki emphasizes in an interview with the newspaper Next Deal.We do not just offer insurance products, we build relationships of trust, notes Mr. Feki.

What are your main strategic plans for the next 3-5 years and which areas do you intend to invest in the most?

Our strategy for the next five years is built around our goal “Grow stronger to go further”, reflecting Groupama Asfalistiki’s ambition to strengthen its position in the Greek market through targeted growth and investments in technology aimed not only at optimizing operations, but also at enhancing the overall customer experience.

Our key priority is the balanced growth of our portfolio, with particular emphasis on the P&C sector. At the same time, we aim to further strengthen our group insurance portfolio, placing special focus on the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, while also reinforcing our presence across regional Greece.

At the same time, we continue to invest substantially in the development and strengthening of our Exclusive Partnership Network, while also expanding our collaborations with specialized insurance intermediaries throughout the country.

Leveraging the international expertise and standards of the Groupama Group, we adopt a data-driven approach that ensures the quality of our portfolio while focusing on sustainable profitability. We continue to invest systematically in our digital transformation by utilizing new technologies with the goal of achieving operational excellence and delivering a fully integrated omnichannel experience to our customers.

Within this framework, the company is implementing an extensive plan of strategic initiatives, 16 of which have already been put into operation. Among the most important projects is the new Cheetah Pro platform for partners, which is being progressively developed to provide a more modern and functional working environment, significantly enhancing the day-to-day experience and efficiency of insurance intermediaries.

How would you describe your company’s profile and differentiation in the Greek market, and what makes you stand out from the competition?

Groupama Asfalistiki’s profile in the Greek market is shaped by the unique combination of the international expertise of a leading European group and a deep, meaningful understanding of the local market reality. What differentiates us is our people-centric philosophy, which is reflected in a culture of reliability and immediacy. We do not simply offer insurance products; we build relationships of trust, with speed and quality in customer service and claims handling serving as our key strengths.

Our distinguishing factor lies in our ability to evolve digitally without losing the element of human contact. We invest in cutting-edge technologies to optimize our processes while remaining firmly committed to supporting our networks and partners. Furthermore, the guarantee and reliability associated with the Groupama brand, combined with our commitment to long-term, sustainable growth in the Greek market, enable us to provide confidence and stability in an ever-changing environment. The consistency between our words and actions is what truly sets us apart and allows us to deliver real value to each of our policyholders.